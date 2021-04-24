 Skip to main content
Sam & Arvilla Mickelson
The children of Sam & Arvilla (Greve) Mickelson proudly announce their parents 50th Anniversary! Due to covid restrictions, in lieu of a large gathering that we'd love having to celebrate, we are asking you to help us shower them with cards: 3446 Spencer Dr., Bettendorf, IA 52722. Sam and Arvilla were married May 8th, 1971 at The First Congregational Church in DeWitt, IA. The lovely couple are both retired and reside at home in Bettendorf, IA. They have 2 children, Nichole (Brian) Klinge, East Moline, IL., their children: Jesse, Derrick, Alyssa, Samantha, & Emily and Jason (Jordan) Mickelson of Dixon, IL., their children Karissa and Gavin. Congratulations! We all love you very much! xoxo

Jon & Shelly Preisser
Anniversaries

Jon & Shelly Preisser

Jon And Shelly Preisser are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary today . Jon Eric Preisser and Shelly Lynn Smith were married April 11 ,…

