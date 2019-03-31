Mr. and Mrs. Roger Schemmel Sr. will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on April 4, 2019. Roger Larry Schemmel and Julia Mae Kallaus exchanged wedding vows at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Davenport, IA on April 4, 1959. Roger worked for Alcoa, retiring in 1997 and Julia was a homemaker and has been volunteering at the Mississippi Valley Fair for over 30 years. Throughout their marriage they raised 5 wonderful children, enjoyed trips to the family cabin, traveling, camping, square dancing, and spending time with family and friends. They are the parents of Roger (Lori) Schemmel, Jr, Blue Grass, Rita (Tom) Hoeksema, Rick (Cheryl) Schemmel, Davenport, Rebecca (Brett) Rodriguez, Loveland, Co. and Robin (Brad) Wilson, Iowa City, IA. Their grandchildren are Nic (Hether Barrett) Schemmel, Long Grove, Austin (Stephanie) Schemmel, Grimes, and Dr. Lauren Schemmel, Blue Grass, Rory (Dr. Abbi) Madden, St. Louis, Mo., Bethany Madden, Ames, Gabby Hoeksema, Iowa City, Amanda Rodriguez, Loveland, Co. April and Avery Wilson Iowa City. Their great grandchildren are Alexander Rodriguez, Preston Barrett, Trevor Barrett, Acaysius Rodriguez, Owen Schemmel and Annabel Madden.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Woman stabbed during large fight at Davenport Walmart
-
A stolen van. A fatal crash. 'We all knew this was going to happen and now it’s happening'
-
This 20-year-old Bangladeshi woman gave birth to twins — 26 days after giving birth to her first child
-
Davenport School Board member: 'I don’t have faith in our administration anymore'
-
Former pet cemetery will soon have new neighbors
promotion sponsored
Custom Player Cut Outs and Signs for the room, the yard, the stadium or any other special occasion. Easy to order, impossible to forget!
promotion
Better Every Week sponsored by Wallace's Garden Center
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.