Schemmel

Mr. and Mrs. Roger Schemmel Sr. will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on April 4, 2019. Roger Larry Schemmel and Julia Mae Kallaus exchanged wedding vows at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Davenport, IA on April 4, 1959. Roger worked for Alcoa, retiring in 1997 and Julia was a homemaker and has been volunteering at the Mississippi Valley Fair for over 30 years. Throughout their marriage they raised 5 wonderful children, enjoyed trips to the family cabin, traveling, camping, square dancing, and spending time with family and friends. They are the parents of Roger (Lori) Schemmel, Jr, Blue Grass, Rita (Tom) Hoeksema, Rick (Cheryl) Schemmel, Davenport, Rebecca (Brett) Rodriguez, Loveland, Co. and Robin (Brad) Wilson, Iowa City, IA. Their grandchildren are Nic (Hether Barrett) Schemmel, Long Grove, Austin (Stephanie) Schemmel, Grimes, and Dr. Lauren Schemmel, Blue Grass, Rory (Dr. Abbi) Madden, St. Louis, Mo., Bethany Madden, Ames, Gabby Hoeksema, Iowa City, Amanda Rodriguez, Loveland, Co. April and Avery Wilson Iowa City. Their great grandchildren are Alexander Rodriguez, Preston Barrett, Trevor Barrett, Acaysius Rodriguez, Owen Schemmel and Annabel Madden.

