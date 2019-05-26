{{featured_button_text}}
Schneider
Alyssa Gordon

Greg & Kathy (née Hayes) Schneider of Moline will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary with a vow renewal and family & friends on May 26th. They were married May 26th, 1979 at Sacred Heart, Moline. After traveling the world as a military family with their five children, they returned to Moline and now enjoy teaching and mentoring the next generation, while never too busy for their grandchildren.

