Smith 60th Anniversary

Judy and Bob Smith

Smith 60th Anniversay

Mr. and Mrs. Robert (Bob) Smith, Muscatine, will celebrate their 60th anniversary with a family dinner hosted by their family. Cards can be sent to 68 Boston Park in Muscatine.

Robert Smith and Judy Gingerich were united in marriage on Aug. 29, 1959, at First Methodist Church, Iowa City.  

Attending the couple were maid of honor, Marilyn Bromwell, and best man, Verle Bromwell.

The couple have three children, Randy (Darla) Smith, Iowa Falls; Sherry (Keith) Miller, Muscatine; and Danny Smith, Blue Grass; five grandchildren, Samantha (Jake) Raney and Ashley (Carson) Anderson, all of Cedar Rapids; Ryan (Cahleen) Miller, Columbus Junction; Alyson (John) Rabe, Ankeny; and Cameron Miller, North Liberty; and six great-grandchildren,  Anabelle, Ivy, Sage and Beau Miller, Columbus Junction; and Mya and Madison Raney, Cedar Rapids.  

Bob worked for 25 years at Stanley Consultants and retired from HON after 35 years of service.

Judy worked at Stiles for 25 years and currently caters at Avenue Subs.

