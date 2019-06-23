{{featured_button_text}}
Sprengelmeyer
Alyssa Gordon

Marty and Donna Sprengelmeyer of Davenport, IA celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary by taking a Caribbean cruise with their children and grandchildren. Mr. Sprengelmeyer and Donna Rekemeyer were married June 14, 1969 in Davenport. Marty worked in accounting and computer programming; Donna was a teacher and retired from McGladrey LLP. Their children are Todd (Vanessa) Sprengelmeyer of Des Moines, IA and Nicole (Eric) Hughes of Germantown Hills, IL. They have four grandchildren and two step-grandchildren.

