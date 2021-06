Stephen R Kemp and Sandra L (Walker) Kemp are celebrating 50 years, Their children Jeff Kemp, Kathy Perkins and Tera Kemp will host an informal celebration on June 26th at Duck Creek Pavilion 2. They will serve a luncheon and refreshments. Friend's and family are welcome to attend. The couple was married in Bettendorf Iowa, June 17, 1971. The couple has 6 grandchildren and 2 Great grandchildren.