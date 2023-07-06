Steve and Cheryl Allmendinger, of Ohio, formerly of Moline IL, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on July 7th, 2023.

Cheryl Speidel, Colona, and Mr. Allmendinger, East Moline, were married on July 7, 1973, at First Christian Church, East Moline during a memorable heat wave.

Their children are Michelle Allmendinger and Kristine Allmendinger-Goertz (husband, Christopher Page-Goertz). They have two grandchildren, Emily and Ethan. Since retiring, they enjoy traveling and attending their grandchildren's sporting events.