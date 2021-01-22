 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Steve & Nancy Billups
0 comments

Steve & Nancy Billups

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Steve & Nancy (Johnson) Billups of Princeton, IA celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Jan 23. They were married at St. James Catholic Church in Princeton. Steve is retired after 41 years at Scott County Ready-Mix/WG Block. Nancy is retired after 36 years of teaching at North Scott Schools and currently a realtor in the QC area with Ruhl & Ruhl. They have 2 children: Daughter, Meghan (Craig) Black of Long Grove and son, Nathan (Malena) Billups of South Amana. Their grandchildren are Melissa (Austin) Louck, Stephanie Black, Amelia Billups, Charles Billups & Ava Billups. A celebration will take place at a later time.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News