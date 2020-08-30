 Skip to main content
Thomas and Susan (Moeller) Burns
The children of Thomas and Susan (Moeller) Burns happily announce their parents' 50th wedding anniversary. Tom and Susan were married on Saturday, August 29th, 1970, at St. Thomas Moore in Iowa City, IA. They have been blessed with 3 children (Sarah, Chris, and Katie) and 4 grandchildren (Shannon, Warren, Maxime, and Alexia). The couple has lived in Davenport for over 40 years, Tom taught Physics at St. Ambrose University, while Susan was a librarian at Palmer College of Chiropractic. The couple met while attending graduate school at the University of Iowa.

