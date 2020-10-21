Timothy & Debrah Heim Sr

The children of Timothy C. & Debrah (Wendler) Heim Sr. announce their parents' 50th wedding anniversary. Tim and Debrah were married on Saturday, October 17th, 1970, at St. Anthony's Church in Davenport, IA. They have been blessed with 2 sons (Timothy Jr. and Scott & Amber) and 3 grandchildren (Scott, Bailey and Aubrey). The couple has lived in Davenport for over 40 years, both are retired. Tim & Deb were very active in many organizations in addition to playing Santa and Mrs. Claus for family and friends during the holdays, which they still do. They were members of Dad's Club, MDA, FOE, and the VFW. Tim was a volunteer with the Walcott Fire Department and both were Den Parents. The Heim's enjoy spending winter and snow birding in Gulf Shores, Alabama.