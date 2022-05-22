 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tom & Marilyn Schnell

schnell pic

Tom & Marilyn Schnell

Happy 50th Anniversary to a couple blessed since 1972. Thank you for showing us a love that grows. All of your family and friends send you love and hugs on this golden anniversary. May your love keep growing for many years to come. We are continually blessed to have you in our lives. You are always willing to help anyone at any time, and would literally give the shirt off your back to those in need. We love you, and wish you many more years of love and happiness.

Love, your Family and Friends. Cheers!

