Westphal 65th Anniversary

Congratulations on 65 years and counting!

On August 18, 1956, Bob and Marlene (Gilbert) Westphal were married at Trinity Lutheran Church, Davenport. They built their life farming in rural Davenport and raising 3 children. In 1993, they built a new home on acreage where they spend time around the pond, enjoying nature, entertaining and making the place magical at Christmastime.

Bob and Marlene- aka Rollo and Beep-love time with friends and family. When not at home, they are likely on a dance floor, playing Sheephead, or at their cabin. They cherish many memories of card parties, fishing excursions and countless shenanigans. Each day is a celebration. Most recently, they traveled to Wisconsin to commemorate 65 years.

Please join family Gene (Debbie) Westphal, Darcy (Brian) Thomas, heavenly daughter, Debbie, plus 5 grandchildren, 3 great and 2 great-great grandchildren and Boo Cat in wishing them a very Happy Anniversary.

