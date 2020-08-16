Zurborg 70th Anniversary

Carl and Norma Zurborg
70th Wedding Anniversary
Carl and Norma Zurborg of Davenport are celebrating
their 70th wedding anniversary on August 20, 2020.
Carl Zurborg and Norma Kennedy met in February
1948 and married on August 20, 1950, at the West Point
Presbyterian Church in West Point, Iowa.
They raised six children, Julie, Jim, Sue, Jill, Jenny, and
Amy, and have been blessed with 9 grandchildren and
13 great grandchildren. Prior to retirement, Carl was the
CEO of Swiss Valley Farms and Norma volunteered at
Genesis. They both continue to be active in their local church
and have long been proud residents of Davenport, Iowa.
An in-person celebration was canceled due to Covid-19.
Instead, cards and well wishes may be sent to
4130 Northwest Blvd. #72, Davenport, IA 52806.
