Zurborg 70th Anniversary

Carl and Norma Zurborg

70th Wedding Anniversary

Carl and Norma Zurborg of Davenport are celebrating

their 70th wedding anniversary on August 20, 2020.

Carl Zurborg and Norma Kennedy met in February

1948 and married on August 20, 1950, at the West Point

Presbyterian Church in West Point, Iowa.

They raised six children, Julie, Jim, Sue, Jill, Jenny, and

Amy, and have been blessed with 9 grandchildren and

13 great grandchildren. Prior to retirement, Carl was the

CEO of Swiss Valley Farms and Norma volunteered at

Genesis. They both continue to be active in their local church

and have long been proud residents of Davenport, Iowa.

An in-person celebration was canceled due to Covid-19.

Instead, cards and well wishes may be sent to

4130 Northwest Blvd. #72, Davenport, IA 52806.

