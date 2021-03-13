 Skip to main content
Aretha Atwater
Aretha Atwater

Aretha Atwater

We understand that heaven needed more angels like you, so you had to go. We miss you not only today but every day and will never stop missing you until the day we meet again in eternity. Happy Birthday to our angel Aretha Atwater March 5, 1963 – November 17, 2020 With love, Your family

