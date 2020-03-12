Happy Birthday Annie Anna Mae Staelens will celebrate her 90th Birthday on March 13th, 2020 with a family dinner. She married Vernon Staelens on August 31st, 1968 in Rock Island, Illinois. She worked at Petersen Harned Von Maur for 7 years in Davenport, Iowa. She retired from the Rock Island Arsenal in 1988 after 20 years. She is a member of the East End Club Moline, YMCA Moline and former member of Vikings Club Moline. She has 3 step children: Cindi Tsaboukos of San Jose, CA; Kimberly Halsey, of Inyerness, FL and Vicki Hockaday, (Deceased). She has 6 step grandchildren and 8 step great grandchildren. Cards may be sent to 2639 – 40th Avenue, Moline, Illinois 61265