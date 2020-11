Bernice Fennell will celebrate her 95th birthday on October 27. She will celebrate with her immediate family at her home. Her family has requested a card shower in her honor. Cards can be sent to 1517 Devitt Avenue, Muscatine, IA 52761.Bernice has two daughters, Rose Mary (Keith) Askam and Nancy (Kevin) Reichert. She enjoys spending time with her children, 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.