Bernice Verre will celebrate her 100th birthday on June 25th. Bernice was born in Muscatine, Iowa in 1922. She married Joseph Verre June 30th in 1949. He passed away August 2021.

Her children are Steve Verre.

Her grandchildren are Destiny and Andrew Puente, Jessica Verre, Josh and Katie Verre, and Sammy Lira-Gonzales and Valerie Hayes.

Her great-grandchildren are Joseph and Ty Puente, Miles Verre and Rory Vogt, John and Molly Verre, Milo and Maverick Lira-Gonzalez

Not with us are her daughters Christine and Cindy Verre and grandson Jeremiah Verre.

Bernice was an active member of Epsilon Sigma Alpha Sorority and the Lady Elks "Dose" for over 45 years. Bernice spent most of her life volunteering and giving back to the community.

Close family and friends will celebrate her being 100 years loved at the Elk's Lodge in Davenport on June 25th from 1-4.

