Beverly Lauer Clifton
Beverly Lauer Clifton

Beverly Lauer Clifton of Bettendorf will celebrate her 90th birthday at an open house on February 15, 2020. Friends and relatives are invited from 1 to 4 at the Masonic Community Center (at the top of the hill, circle drive entrance) 2500 Grant Street Bettendorf, Iowa She retired from the former Iowa-Illinois Gas and Electric where she worked 32 years. She married Mason H Clifton in 1952. He passed away in 1996. Her children are Reggie and Terry Clifton of Urbandale, Iowa and Roxie and Brian Burleigh St. Paul, MN She has six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

No gifts please.

