William D.” Bill” Homrighausen, also known as “Mr. DeWitt,” will complete another trip around the sun Sunday, March 12, when he turns 98 years old.

Bill was born on the Duke Family Farm, south of Grand Mound, in 1925. His family relocated to DeWitt in 1930 so little Billy could begin school. He graduated as a DeWitt DeHawk with the Class of 1943.

He had a 42-year business career with Iowa Mutual Insurance Co., retiring in 1986.

Sparks flew when Bill met Shirley Davis, a journalist with the Quad City Times. Marriage followed in 1983.Their lives together were as full as the moon. Shirley, who also was a columnist for the North Scott Press and the DeWitt Observer 2009-2015, passed away in 2018.

To honor this remarkable milestone, cards, messages or a “fly-over” would make Bill’s day and be both pleasing to him and greatly appreciated. They may be sent to 825 Seventh St., DeWitt, Iowa 52742.