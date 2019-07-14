{{featured_button_text}}
Bowers
Alyssa Gordon

Happy birthday Thelma Bowers #90! She has crossed the line she is no longer 89! An open house will be held on Saturday, July 20th from 1 to 3 at the Riverdale Fire Dept, 110 Manor Dr, Riverdale, Iowa. A card shower is also being held. Please send birthday cards to: Thelma Bowers, P O Box 206. Pleasant Valley, Iowa 52767

