Buffington 85th Birthday

The family of Leota Buffington invites family, friends, and neighbors to help her celebrate her 85th birthday. An open house is planned for 1-3 p.m. Sunday, March 6, at Calvary Lutheran Church's Fellowship Hall.

Leota and her late husband, Daryl, raised seven children-Barb, Fred, Martin, Paula, Tracy, David, and Richard-in Buffalo. She was active for many years with Pythian Sisters and at Calvary Lutheran. No gifts, please,, but cards are welcome. For those who can not attend, cards may be mailed to P.O. Box 13, Buffalo, IA 52728.