Please join us in wishing our mom, Carol Ehrecke, a Happy 90th Birthday. Mom turns 90 on December 24th and since we can’t have a party, we are throwing her a card shower. Please help us celebrate and send a card to: Carol Ehrecke, 510 N. Main Street #300, Walcott, IA 52773. Thank you! From Carol’s loving kids, grandkids, and great grandchildren.