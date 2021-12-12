Celeste Murphy 96th Birthday Dec 12, 2021 27 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please join us in celebrating Celeste Murphy’s96th Birthday!Saturday, December 18, 20211 PM - 4 PMSt. Ann’s Great Hall16550 290TH STLong Grove, IA 52756No Gifts Please 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Birthday Murphy Great Hall Gift Grove Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story