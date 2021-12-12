 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Celeste Murphy 96th Birthday
0 Comments

Celeste Murphy 96th Birthday

  • 0
Celeste Murphy 96th Birthday

Please join us in celebrating Celeste Murphy’s

96th Birthday!

Saturday, December 18, 2021

1 PM - 4 PM

St. Ann’s Great Hall

16550 290TH ST

Long Grove, IA 52756

No Gifts Please

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News