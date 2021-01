Charles E Dau of Davenport was born in 1931. On February 2nd, 2021 he will be celebrating his 90th birthday. Charles graduated high school at Davenport high in 1948. He then went on to serve in the national guard and married Margaret J Peters in 1951. They have 5 children, 11 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren. They have been members of Zion Church since 1951.