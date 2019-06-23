{{featured_button_text}}
A celebration of life for Dawn M. (Hansen) Ciocari will held at the Friends Circle Club, Moline on Sunday, June 30th from 1 – 3 pm. Come join her husband Ray, siblings MaryLou, Peggy, Bev, Steve and Mike remember Dawn. Dawn was born in Moline. She graduated from Alleman, Class of 66 and Scott Community College Nursing program. She resided in Lafayette Hills, PA. Please join us as we celebrate Dawn’s life.

