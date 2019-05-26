{{featured_button_text}}
90th birthday celebration. Please join us for cake & coffee to celebrate Marylouise Cronkleton’s 90th birthday on Sunday June 9th from 2-4 at St Ann’s church Long Grove. Mary was born June 6, 1929 to Lola & Velven Ream. She married Joe Cronkleton (deceased) on June 6th, 1949 celebrating 67 years. Her Children are Joey (Pam), Jeff (Kelly), Jon (Sally), Cindy (Bob), 11 grandchildren & 14 great grandchildren. Come Celebrate!

