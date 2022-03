We know it's hard to believe, but our dad, David Behrensmeyer, is turning 89 on April 13th. He stays active doing all the things he enjoys: golf, tinkering with anything mechanical, working in his yard and visiting friends. And yes, he still goes to garage sales! Still young at heart and ready to celebrate. Phone calls, visits and well wishes are always appreciated. Happy Birthday Dad! Enjoy your special day. We love you! ❤ Cindy, Linda and Terri