David Behrensmeyer
Turning 90 never looked so good!
Join us in celebrating a life well lived! An open house will be held on April 29th, 2023 at The Columbus Club, 1111 W 35th St. Davenport from 1:00 - 4:00.
Born in Quincy, IL on April 13, 1933 to Thelma & Edwin with siblings; Earl, Bob, Dorothy, Norma,Tom & Carol. David lived in Bettendorf, then Davenport, graduating from Davenport High in 1952. He honorably gave service to his country during the Korean War as a Sergeant with the Army's 82nd Airborne Division. After the service, David worked as a Maintenance Supervisor in Alcoa's Roll Shop retiring in 1990 after 35 years. All the while, David was a self proclaimed "fix-it" man working mostly on televisions for many years. He raised three daughters; Cindy, Linda and Terri and three step-children; Julie, Steve and Carrie McGee. From this, he has been blessed with grandchildren; Shelly, Megan, Jonathan, Kyle, Katie, Hannah & great-grandchildren; Brayden, Azlynn, Connor, Otto, Hayzen, Ellie and Lillie.
David has always worked hard to be an unending provider to those around him. He has traveled the world and still plays golf and stays busy in his yard. What a full life he lives!
We hope to see you at the celebration, but cards are always welcome.