Born in Quincy, IL on April 13, 1933 to Thelma & Edwin with siblings; Earl, Bob, Dorothy, Norma,Tom & Carol. David lived in Bettendorf, then Davenport, graduating from Davenport High in 1952. He honorably gave service to his country during the Korean War as a Sergeant with the Army's 82nd Airborne Division. After the service, David worked as a Maintenance Supervisor in Alcoa's Roll Shop retiring in 1990 after 35 years. All the while, David was a self proclaimed "fix-it" man working mostly on televisions for many years. He raised three daughters; Cindy, Linda and Terri and three step-children; Julie, Steve and Carrie McGee. From this, he has been blessed with grandchildren; Shelly, Megan, Jonathan, Kyle, Katie, Hannah & great-grandchildren; Brayden, Azlynn, Connor, Otto, Hayzen, Ellie and Lillie.