An Open House to celebrate Alberta DeDoncker’s 90th birthday will be held on Saturday, October 12th from 1:00-4:00 at the VFW, 1721-7th Street, Moline. Alberta was born on October 13th, 1929, in Washington, Iowa to Pauline Wieland Spencer and Floyd Wieland. She is the second oldest of their six children: Harold, Anna, Edna, Bob and Jim. Harold and Anna have passed away. In 1948, she married Robert F. DeDoncker. He died in 2009. Alberta and Bob raised nine children: Diane (Steve) Shelton, Dwight (Glenda) DeDoncker, Rob DeDoncker, Mary Jo (Alan) Dhooge, Paula DeDoncker, Lori DeDoncker, Lisa (Greg) Logsdon, Amy (Chris Warling) DeDoncker and Barb DeDoncker. She has 18 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. In addition to raising her family, Alberta has been involved in her community. She was a volunteer with Girl Scouts for over 50 years, first as a leader and then at their Day Camp and other activities. Alberta has been an active member of Sacred Heart Church in Moline for 74 years. In the past, she volunteered for Sacred Heart, and then Seton grade schools. Currently, Alberta serves as a Greeter at Sunday Mass, and also replenishes the votive candles, a job that requires daily attention. Alberta was a past member of the American Legion Post Auxiliary and has been a member of the Veterans’ of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 2153 Auxiliary for over 20 years, serving as president for six years. She serves as the cashier for the Post’s weekly Friday Night Fish Fry. She is a lifelong blood donor, having donated over 30 gallons of blood. Alberta has been an Avon Distributor for 40 years, and has won many awards for her sales. Alberta’s greatest joy is her family. Please join them in celebrating her life of service and love.
