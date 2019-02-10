Rosalie (Rosie) Dietrich, Muscatine, will celebrate her 90th birthday with an open house from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, February 17, 2019 at the American Legion in Muscatine, IA. All friends and family are invited. Mrs. Dietrich was born February 13, 1929, in Muscatine, the daughter of Mitchell and Marion Steel Hutt. She married Raymond Dietrich June 1952. Her children are Eric and Mary Dietrich (both deceased), Alek and Joan Dietrich, and Curt and Lori Dietrich. Grandchildren are Margaret and Mark Rhodes, Derek Dietrich, Sara and Brian Coggin, Angie Crumly and Sam Stelzner, Shawn Young, Kristopher Dietrich, Nick and Stephanie Dietrich, Austin Dietrich and Taylor Lugar. She has 12 great grandchildren. She is a retired elementary teacher. She is a member of Grace Lutheran Church, the American Legion Post #27 Ladies Auxiliary, Unity Auxiliary, IPERS, Ladies of the Moose, and Red Hats.
