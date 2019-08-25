{{featured_button_text}}
Dilly
Alyssa Gordon

Today is your first birthday sense you left us. Although you’re not here, we still celebrate your life with the best memories you shared with us. We still see your smile, love, quick wit and sense of humor. We still see you in the light of the bonfires grilling out with your dad. We hear and see that mustang cruising down the street. The excitement in your eyes racing down the dragstrip at Cordova. The brave young man popping wheelies on his bike for the thrill and tossing that football like an Allstar. The love and attention you gave your furry friends Ford, Shelby, Miles, Gizmo, Junior and Gidget. Forever you made an imprint on our hearts. We miss you and keep close the wonderful memories of your life here with us. Happy Heavenly Birthday Son We Love You!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments