Dolores “Dot” (Hogarth) Cassidy

Dolores “Dot” Marie (Hogarth) Cassidy celebrated her 90th
birthday with family and friends on May 9th in Davenport.
Dot is the beloved mother of five children, Maureen
(Missouri), Ann (Iowa), Mike (Pennsylvania), Patti (Illinois),
and Sean (Virginia) and sons- and daughters-in-law, seven
grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Dot was born
in 1930 in Davenport to John Cecil Hogarth and Helen
(Slattery) Hogarth, attended Sacred Heart Cathedral School
and graduated from Immaculate Conception Academy in
1947. She attended Marycrest College and married John
Francis Cassidy, Ohio, Illinois in 1950, raising her family
in Vallejo, California, Monmouth, Illinois, and Dubuque,
Waterloo, Sigourney and Centerville, Iowa until John’s death
in 1980. Dot returned to school and received her Bachelor
of Arts degree in Psychology in 1984 from Truman State
and Bachelor of Social Work from Kearney State College in
1987. She embarked upon a successful career in social work
for the next two decades, including as part-owner of ResCare,
Inc., a provider of mental health and physical disability case
management in southeastern Iowa. During that time, she lived
in Kearney, Nebraska, and Mount Pleasant and Burlington,
Iowa, enjoying life, work and retirement with family, friends,
and companions, including Delmar Holtz, West Point, Iowa,
before she returned to Davenport in 2015. Dot continues to
enjoy music (she was a piano teacher for decades), and most
of all, time spent with her loving family and friends.
