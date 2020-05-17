Dolores “Dot” (Hogarth) Cassidy
Dolores "Dot" (Hogarth) Cassidy

Dolores "Dot" (Hogarth) Cassidy

Dolores “Dot” Marie (Hogarth) Cassidy celebrated her 90th

birthday with family and friends on May 9th in Davenport.

Dot is the beloved mother of five children, Maureen

(Missouri), Ann (Iowa), Mike (Pennsylvania), Patti (Illinois),

and Sean (Virginia) and sons- and daughters-in-law, seven

grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Dot was born

in 1930 in Davenport to John Cecil Hogarth and Helen

(Slattery) Hogarth, attended Sacred Heart Cathedral School

and graduated from Immaculate Conception Academy in

1947. She attended Marycrest College and married John

Francis Cassidy, Ohio, Illinois in 1950, raising her family

in Vallejo, California, Monmouth, Illinois, and Dubuque,

Waterloo, Sigourney and Centerville, Iowa until John’s death

in 1980. Dot returned to school and received her Bachelor

of Arts degree in Psychology in 1984 from Truman State

and Bachelor of Social Work from Kearney State College in

1987. She embarked upon a successful career in social work

for the next two decades, including as part-owner of ResCare,

Inc., a provider of mental health and physical disability case

management in southeastern Iowa. During that time, she lived

in Kearney, Nebraska, and Mount Pleasant and Burlington,

Iowa, enjoying life, work and retirement with family, friends,

and companions, including Delmar Holtz, West Point, Iowa,

before she returned to Davenport in 2015. Dot continues to

enjoy music (she was a piano teacher for decades), and most

of all, time spent with her loving family and friends.

