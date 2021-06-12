Don Farmer Jun 12, 2021 19 min ago 0 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Happy 90th Birthday Don Farmer! June 3rd, 1931 was a great day! Thank you for being the best father, grandfather and great grandfather anyone could ever ask for! We love you! 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Great Grandfather Grandfather Don Farmer Ask For Birthday Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Birthdays June L. Olds May 29, 2021 90th Birthday Celebration