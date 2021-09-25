Early this October, Dr. Carl H. Rowley of Bettendorf will celebrate his 90th birthday!
A retired dentist, devoted husband and father, and lover of all things science and technology, he will celebrate his big day in style. This will include lemon meringue pie (his favorite), rooting for his beloved football teams (Hawkeyes, Cyclones, and New England Patriots), and rocking it out to his most treasured bluegrass music.
Happy 90th Birthday to a man whose sense of humor, spirit, and strength continue to amaze everyone around him!