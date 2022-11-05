Happy 90th Birthday to Elvin E. Weaver! Elvin attended Seymour Public School for all 12 years and graduated in 1950. He lettered in Baseball, Basketball, Football, Track and was the Manager of Boys Sports. He participated in all High School plays and was a member of the FFA for 2 years. He often speaks about teachers, coaches, volunteering, and growing up in Seymour with his family and friends. He joined the Army at 17 and proudly served for 4 years, including in the Korean War. He was the recipient of several metals in the Army. He married Doris Kennis in Centerville in 1954 and for over 60 years they created a beautiful life before her passing in 2016. He worked for Alcoa for 35 years as a Sheet Finishing Supervisor and then retired to enjoy time with his family and friends. He is a member of the Alcoa Retirees Club and the VFW. He even still returns to his roots for festivals and gatherings in Seymour. He is loved and adored by all, and we are truly blessed to share this birthday with him. Here's wishing you the Happiest Birthday; to an awesome husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather & great great grandfather. WE LOVE YOU