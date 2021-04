Gail Belk Otto will be 80 on April 20th. She married Marvin Otto in 1962. She has three children: Byron (Kathy) Otto, Melanie (Mike) Thompson, and Mila Duncan. She has six grandchildren and two great-grands. Gail drove a school bus for eleven years and was a rural mail carrier for twenty-three years. Her sister is Ruth Stivers and her brother is Steve (Twila) Belk. She belongs to Risen Christ Church.