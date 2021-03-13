 Skip to main content
Garry Mueller
Garry Mueller

Garry Mueller will celebrate his 80th birthday on March 20 with a card shower. Please send cards to: 11850 275th Street, Donahue, Iowa 52746. He is a member of the first graduating class at North Scott High School, Eldridge in 1959 and a member of Faith Lutheran Church, Eldridge. In earlier years he worked at Keppy’s General Store and Rohlk Lumber and Grain, Donahue and did carpenter work before retiring from Glynn’s Creek Golf Course in 2009 after 19 years, Happy Birthday – your sister, the Cook’s and the Freeman’s.

