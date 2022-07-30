Happy 24th Birthday,My Stephen! Jul 30, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Happy 24th Birthday,My Stephen!Love Always and Forever,Daddy (Eric Hougland) 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Mrs. Harriet Tinnes Harley Mrs. Harriet Tinnes Harley, of 3752 Thunder Ridge Road, # 123, Bettendorf, Iowa, 52722 celebrates her 109th birthday July 27th. She would love… Nancy (Plantz) White On July 27, Nancy (Plantz) White celebrates 90. Nancy, born to Nina and Truman Plantz, grew up in a beautiful home in Rock Island, IL with sib…