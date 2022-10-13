 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Happy Birthday Jennifer

  • 0
Hougland

Happy 23rd birthday,

My Jennifer!!

Love Always and Forever,

Daddy (Eric Hougland)

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ruth (Jacobsen) Jurgens

Ruth (Jacobsen) Jurgens

Ruth (Jacobsen) Jurgens of Eldridge will celebrate her 90th birthday on Sunday, October 2nd.Ruth was born in 1932 in Clinton County and marrie…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News