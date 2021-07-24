 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Happy Birthday
0 Comments

Happy Birthday

  • 0
Day pic1

Happy 55th Birthday

Sweetheart!

Hugs

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Shirley Arp
Birthdays

Shirley Arp

Shirley Arp was born in an old farmhouse on her grandfather’s farm near Probstei in Scott County on August 9, 1931 to Leilla Wulf Arp and Theo…

+2
Shirley Arp
Birthdays

Shirley Arp

Shirley Arp was born in an old farmhouse on her grandfather’s farm near Probstei in Scott County on August 9, 1931 to Leilla Wulf Arp and Theo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News