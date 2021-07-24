Happy Birthday Jul 24, 2021 23 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Happy 55th BirthdaySweetheart!Hugs 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular +2 Birthdays Shirley Arp Jul 17, 2021 Shirley Arp was born in an old farmhouse on her grandfather’s farm near Probstei in Scott County on August 9, 1931 to Leilla Wulf Arp and Theo… +2 Birthdays Shirley Arp 4 hrs ago Shirley Arp was born in an old farmhouse on her grandfather’s farm near Probstei in Scott County on August 9, 1931 to Leilla Wulf Arp and Theo…