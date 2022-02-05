Harold Grimm

Harold enjoyed more than 64 years of marriage to Shirley. Together they raised three children; Debra, Brenda and Ross. They made many friends through their memberships with the Antique Ford Car Club and Trinity Lutheran Church and as owners of Happy Joes in DeWitt and Maquoketa Iowa. In his younger years, Harold worked at Sears Auto Service when it was on 4th St. He always enjoyed working on cars.