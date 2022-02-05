An Open House is being held to celebrate the 90th Birthday of Harold Grimm
Please stop by Luther Crest Apartments at 5454 Gaines St. in Davenport on Sunday, February 13 between 1:00 - 4:00.
Harold enjoyed more than 64 years of marriage to Shirley. Together they raised three children; Debra, Brenda and Ross. They made many friends through their memberships with the Antique Ford Car Club and Trinity Lutheran Church and as owners of Happy Joes in DeWitt and Maquoketa Iowa. In his younger years, Harold worked at Sears Auto Service when it was on 4th St. He always enjoyed working on cars.
Please stop by and share some memories with Harold. No gifts please. Cards can be addressed to Luther Crest at the above address Apt 109. Masks are encouraged.