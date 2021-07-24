Harriet Harley Celebrates Her 108th Birthday Mrs. Harriet Tinnes Harley of 3752 Thunder Ridge Road, # 123, Bettendorf, Iowa is celebrating her 108th birthday July 27th. There will be no party this year because of the virus. But, she would love to hear from old friends in the area. Mrs. Harley lived alone in her own home until she was 105. Now in assisted living she remains active doing word puzzles, reading, winning regularly at Bingo, and writing “her life story.” She thinks that despite the challenges, in many ways, she has lived during the best of times. Here is some of her story.Harriet Margaret Tinnes was born in Keokuk County. She grew up on a farm there working hard, helping nurse her family through scarlet fever, and weathering the depression. She played the piano, taught Sunday school, and led 4-H sewing classes in the area. She also served as editor of the Keota Klipper, the Keota High School paper. Mrs. Harley graduated in the KHS class of 1931. After earning her teaching certificate at Parsons College in Fairfield, she taught all eight grades in a one room schoolhouse heated by a pot-bellied stove. In 1936, she married Charles Wilton Harley of West Chester. They moved to Davenport where they owned and operated a confectionery called the Karmel Korn Shop and started a family. When World War II broke out, all the young men in her family joined the military. She became a Navy wife and traveled around the country with her aviator husband and her two small daughters. After the war, the family returned to Davenport where she and her husband owned and operated East Locust Hardware and Building Supply for 37 years. She served as First Lady of the Iowa Retail Hardware Association during her husband's presidency.