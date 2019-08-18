{{featured_button_text}}
Hennings
Happy 100th Birthday to Rosie Hennings! She is an amazing woman who was born and raised in the west end of Davenport. She was married to Kenneth “Buck” Hennings for 58 years. She will celebrate this special day with her beloved family including her daughter and son-in-law, her two grandchildren, her grandson-in-law, and her six great-grandchildren in St. Charles, Illinois. Here’s to many more, Gram! We love you!

