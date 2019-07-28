Freemont Herring of Moline will celebrate his 90th Birthday with an open house from 4 to 10 pm Saturday, August 3rd at The VFW 1721 – 7th Street Moline, Illinois. Please park in the rear. Bring your favorite dish to share. Freemont was born in Mechanicsville, IA on August 5th 1929. He married Helen Carlson on June 19th, 1948. Their children are Linda Regan, Rock Island; George (Rita) Herring, Rock Island; Iona Martin, Moline, Illinois. There are 9 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. He is a member of the Forester and he was the past Chief Ranger for Court Triumph #1180. He worked at Harvester before retiring.
