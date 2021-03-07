 Skip to main content
Homrighausen 96th Birthday
Homrighausen 96th Birthday

Homrighausen 96th Birthday

CELEBRATING WILLIAM 'BILL' HOMRIGHAUSEN

William D. "Bill" Homrighausen will observe his 96th birthday Sunday, March 14, with a drive-by celebration, 2-4 p.m., at his home, 825 Seventh St., DeWitt, Iowa.

Bill was born March 12, 1925, near Grand Mound, and has lived in DeWitt 91 years, earning him the moniker "Mr. DeWitt."

Friends, relatives and acquaintances are invited to honk or wave as they drive by his home, where he will be seated on the front porch, waving and blowing air kisses. Treats to go will be served at the curb.

Bill retired from Iowa Mutual Insurance Co. after a 42-year career. He and his wife, the late Shirley Davis, traveled the world together and are well known the Quad City and DeWitt areas.

