Jack Wiese of DeWitt, Iowa will be honored at an open house on July 13, 2019, to celebrate his 80th birthday. Friends and relatives may call from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at Buzzy’s in Welton, Iowa. Jack Wiese was born August 24, 1939, in Davenport, Iowa. He married Carolyn Hook in 1996. Mr. Wiese was employed at Nestle-Purina in Clinton, Iowa retiring after 30 years. No gifts please.
