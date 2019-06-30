{{featured_button_text}}
Jeanette Hoffmann, New Liberty, IA, will be celebrating her 90th birthday on July 6, 2019. Jeanette Bohnsack was born July 6, 1929, near Stockton, IA. She married Allan Hoffmann (deceased) on February 21, 1948. Her children are Richard (Judy), Dixon, IA, Thomas (Jolene), Muscatine, IA, and Jan (Kevin Garland), Dixon, IA. Grandchildren include Eric (Brittany) Hoffmann, Emily (Fred) Swihart, Heidi (Travis) Claussen, Andrew Priest, Hannah Garland, and Sarah Garland. She has seven great grand-children: Grant and Olivia Hoffmann, Frederick and Eli Swihart, Aiden Claussen, and Mason Priest. Friends and relatives are invited to help her celebrate from 2-5 p.m. at the Dixon American Legion on July 6, 2019. No gifts please.

