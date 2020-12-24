Jerry Makoben of Davenport celebrated his 80th birthday on December 30th, 2020. Jerry was born December 30th, 1940 in Davenport and graduated from Davenport High in 1959. He married Judith Kay Jess in 1965 and they have two children: Jeff (Kim) of Davenport and Amy (Mike) Bauer of Grosse Pointe, MI. Grandchildren are Riley (Brady), Reese, Maddie, and Morgan. Jerry retired from Alcoa in 1989 after 30 years and has operated an automotive repair service ever since.
Jerry Makoben
Related to this story
Most Popular
Jim O'Brien
Please join us in wishing our mom, Carol Ehrecke, a Happy 90th Birthday. Mom turns 90 on December 24th and since we can’t have a party, we are…
Please join us in wishing Marilyn Pierce a very Happy 80th Birthday on 11/13! She is an amazing Wife, Mother, Grama and Great Grama and is wis…
Lois Riley, a very special lady, is celebrating her 90th birthday. What normally would have been a big party with lots of family and friends h…