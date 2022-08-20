Happy Heavenly 40th
Justin C Dilly
8/22/82 to 12/10/18
Dearest Son may all you birthday wishes
Come true. You were an amazing young
man. We miss you deeply! We miss how
you filled a room with laughter as you
told stories, your quick wit, humor, there was
never a dull moment. The joy in your face
when driving your GT Mustang and the
freedom it gave you. Gearing up for a
Vikings Game with dad and wearing your
favorite jersey. Your beautiful blue eyes
so much kindness in them. In the Thirty-six
years you were in this world, you made
an impact in many lives. We will forever
be proud and love you son.
Happy Birthday Justin
Love Mom and Dad