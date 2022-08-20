Happy Heavenly 40th

Justin C Dilly

8/22/82 to 12/10/18

Dearest Son may all you birthday wishes

Come true. You were an amazing young

man. We miss you deeply! We miss how

you filled a room with laughter as you

told stories, your quick wit, humor, there was

never a dull moment. The joy in your face

when driving your GT Mustang and the

freedom it gave you. Gearing up for a

Vikings Game with dad and wearing your

favorite jersey. Your beautiful blue eyes

so much kindness in them. In the Thirty-six

years you were in this world, you made

an impact in many lives. We will forever

be proud and love you son.

Happy Birthday Justin

Love Mom and Dad