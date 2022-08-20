 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Justin C Dilly

  • 0
Dilly

Happy Heavenly 40th

Justin C Dilly

8/22/82 to 12/10/18

Dearest Son may all you birthday wishes

Come true. You were an amazing young

man. We miss you deeply! We miss how

you filled a room with laughter as you

told stories, your quick wit, humor, there was

never a dull moment. The joy in your face

when driving your GT Mustang and the

freedom it gave you. Gearing up for a

Vikings Game with dad and wearing your

favorite jersey. Your beautiful blue eyes

People are also reading…

so much kindness in them. In the Thirty-six

years you were in this world, you made

an impact in many lives. We will forever

be proud and love you son.

Happy Birthday Justin

Love Mom and Dad

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lila Stout

Lila Stout

Lila Stout will be honored with a card shower for her 90th birthday. She was born August 11, 1932, to Viola (Seams) and Walter Kincaid. She ma…

Mrs. Harriet Tinnes Harley

Mrs. Harriet Tinnes Harley

Mrs. Harriet Tinnes Harley, of 3752 Thunder Ridge Road, # 123, Bettendorf, Iowa, 52722 celebrates her 109th birthday July 27th. She would love…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News